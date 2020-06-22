Mary Elizabeth Briggs
Giddings - Mary Elizabeth Briggs (maiden name: Babbitt), residing in Giddings, Texas at time of death, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 surrounded by her precious family. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the United Christian and Presbyterian Church, 1609 S. Commercial, Coleman, with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Tracy Baker officiating. Private family interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home, Coleman. For the safety of those attending the service, the family respectfully asks that you wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, there will be a limited number available at the door of the sanctuary.
Her parents were Roamie Babbitt and Merle Threadgill Babbitt Welch. She was born December 10, 1929 in Coleman, Texas, where she grew up and graduated from Coleman High School, Class of 1949. In 1950 she married Jay W. Briggs in Hobbs, New Mexico and he preceded her in death in 2015. She was a member of the United Christian and Presbyterian Church. She spent most of her working career in the banking industry.
While living in Coleman she was an active member of the Coleman Hospital Auxiliary, served as Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and director of the County Cancer Association. Mary had a servant's heart volunteering with Meals on Wheels and Hospice while living in Coleman.
Mary loved playing bridge, dancing, fishing, sewing, baking, yard work, camping and being outdoors. She was happiest when she was with her family. Her family learned by her example. Her strong work ethic and loyalty is something that didn't go unnoticed by those who loved her. Mary and "Pudgy" celebrated over 65 years of marriage. In retirement they enjoyed traveling and camping in Texas. She never left a person hungry and shared her cakes with everyone.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Smith and husband, Jerry of Schulenburg, Texas and Karen Duke of Lake Brownwood; 4 grandchildren, Lance Smith and wife, Rhonda of Schulenburg, Micah Weldon and husband, John of Cedar Park, Texas, Samantha Stackhouse and husband, David of La Grange and Kris Densman of Leander, Texas. 9 great grandchildren; Dewley Weldon and wife, Ale, Gracen Weldon, Alissa and Kenley Smith, Caleb, Aden and Brynna Stackhouse, and Desiree and Alex Densman. 2 great-great granddaughters; Hadley Densman and Kaymi Stackhouse.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, stepfather J.C. Welch, brother R.B. Babbitt and sister, Connie McMullen.
A special heartfelt thank you to the amazing nurses and staff at Giddings Residence and Rehabilitation Center. Thank you Dr. Borgstedte. All of your kindness and compassion will forever be in her families' hearts.
Serving as Pallbearers are grandsons and nephews: Lance Smith, Kris Densman, Cliff Babbitt, David Stackhouse, John Weldon and Jimmy Norton. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are great grandsons and great nephews: Dewley Weldon, Caleb Stackhouse, Aden Stackhouse, Kenley Stackhouse, James Norton and Donald Taylor.
Memorials are suggested in memory of Mary to the Coleman County Medical Center Auxiliary, 310 S. Pecos Street, Coleman, Texas 76834 or to Alzheimers Texas, 7719 Wood Hollow Drive Suite #157, Austin, TX 78731 or online at https://www.txalz.org/donate/.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.