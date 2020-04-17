|
Mary Ellen Little
Abilene - Mary Ellen Michaels Little passed away at her home on April 17, 2020. Mary Ellen was born in Hylton, Texas on June 9, 1933 to Howard and Kate Michaels and graduated Blackwell High School in 1951. She married Clinton T. Little on November 14, 1951. Mary Ellen was a longtime member of the Broadview Baptist Church of Abilene, and the Abilene Chapter #30 Eastern Star. She was formerly a member of the Cora Posey chapter where she served two times as Worthy Matron.
Viewing hours will be Sunday, April 19, from 5 pm until 8 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Due to state regulations regarding COVID-19, attendance will be restricted to 10 people at a time. Please take this into consideration when visiting with the family that others may be waiting. Graveside services will be private.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clinton, one son Donald Little, and three grandsons, Nathan Little, Ryan Little, and James Tennison.
She is survived by three children: Marilyn Tennison and husband Jackie of Clyde, Jimmy Little and wife Toni of Abilene, and Gary Little and wife Beckie of Springdale, AR. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Jackie Tennison Jr., Randy Little, Sara Little Bailey (Jay), Jamie Little Minton (Lucas), Jodie Little DeRose (Michael), Katie Little Burns (Devin), and 12 great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020