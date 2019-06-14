Mary Evelyn Johnson



Abilene - Mary Evelyn Johnson, 90, died May 27, 2019 in Abilene, Tex. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. June 15 in the Family Room at University Church of Christ in Abilene.



She was born Nov. 29, 1928 in Pearcy, Ark. to David and Rilla Henson. She graduated from Lakeside High School as valedictorian, and attended the University of Arkansas in 1950-51.



She married Glendon Johnson in 1954. She was a homemaker during his career as an officer in the United States Air Force, until his retirement brought them to settle in Abilene in 1974. She worked as the church secretary for University Church of Christ from 1975 to 2000.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen (2010).



She is survived by daughters Celia (John) Yancy of Fort Worth, Tex., Jennifer (Jeff) Simpson of Edmond, Okla., and Rachel (Kevin) Weems of Abilene; son Russell (Lisa) Johnson of North Richland Hills, Tex.; grandchildren Angela (Lance) Stolz, Jared Hebbard, Hailey Fisher, Avery Weems, Evan Yancy, Kelsey Weems, and Reese Johnson; great-grandchildren Darrick Hernandez, Bryce Hernandez, and Lane Fisher; and great-great grandchild Oliver Hernandez, as well as many other extended family members and close friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Christian Service Center at www.cscabilene.org/give.html .