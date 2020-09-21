Mary Evelyn Wilson, 88, of Rising Star, Texas passed to her Heavenly Father in the early morning on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, at 10:00 AM at The First Baptist Church in Rising Star, Texas with Rev. Terry Simmons officiating and Rev. Glenn Bucy assisting. Interment will follow in May Cemetery in Brown County, Texas. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, September 21, at The First Baptist Church in Rising Star, Texas from 6:00-7:00 PM. Online condolences for the family are welcome at https://www.higginbothamfuneralhomecrossplains.com
Mary Evelyn was born August 15, 1932 in Okra, Texas to the late Willard Culwell and Lula Annie (Brown) Culwell. Mary Evelyn married Clinton Wilson on September 20, 1947 in Pecos, Texas. They were blessed with 63 wonderful years before his passing in 2010. Mary Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother and Granny. She was Granny to so many others. She loved her family, always providing a safe haven, sage advice and lots of spoiling. She was a member of The First Baptist Church in Rising Star.
Mary Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clinton Wilson; parents, Willard Culwell and Lula Annie (Brown) Culwell; brother, Jim Culwell.
Mary Evelyn is survived by her son, Larry Wilson and wife, Rita of Rising Star; daughters, Judy Manske and husband, Jerry of Abilene; Kathy Brewer of Indiana; Becky Chatelain and husband, Danny of Abilene; Marilyn Gardner and husband, Mark of Wichita Falls; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Olene Agee of Georgetown; Frances Bennett and husband, Billy of Baird; Bobbie Thomas and husband, Homer of Georgetown; Mildred Eccols of Hamilton.
The family wishes to give special thanks for Alpha Omega Hospice, especially Julie McNutt, RN for her loving care of Mary Evelyn.