Mary Frances "Nanny" Boone
Merkel - Mary Frances "Nanny" Boone, 85, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at a local hospital. She was born to Wilmer Criswell and Lena Mae (Wilson) Criswell on November 13, 1934 in Noodle, Texas.
Mary served as a secretary at the Baptist church in Merkel and Tye for many years. She worked for the FSA in Taylor and Jones counties, and at the gin and elevator in Merkel. Mary loved to bake and was known for her famous brownies. Sewing was another passion; she sewed many outfits including wedding dresses. Mary was also an avid supporter of 4H.
Survivors include her daughter Gail Strickland and husband Bob of Merkel; son Galen and wife Clesta of Merkel; daughter Christy Gromowsky and husband William of Amarillo; daughter Cindy Duncan and husband Ricky of Abilene; and sisters Kathryn Whisenhunt and husband Bill of Merkel and Virginia English of Abilene. Mary is also survived by many loved grandchildren and great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Boone; parents Wilmer and Lena; grandson Sterling Bo Jones; brother Robert J Criswell; and infant sister Betty June Criswell.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Merkel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donation be made to the Merkel Cemetery Association, 201 Edwards, Merkel, TX 79536.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019