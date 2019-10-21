|
|
Mary Grace Fore Middleton
Abilene - Mary Grace Fore Middleton, 89, passed from this life to her eternal home on Sunday morning, October 20, 2019. Graveside Services are planned for Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 a.m., in the Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at Piersall Funeral Home, 733 Butternut, Abilene, Texas, at 11 a.m. There will also be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Piersall Funeral Home.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was a definite priority for Mary, and she possessed a welcoming spirit to all those she met. Many of her acquaintances quickly become friends. Mary was a "super-teacher" at Tuscola, North Junior High in Abilene and for several years at her beloved Abilene Cooper High School. Mary was the first sponsor and helped to start the Cougar Pride Pep Squad, and was honored for her work as a teacher and mentor to students by being named as the 1981 Cooper Talisman Dedicatee. She was also named to the Cooper Hall of Fame, in the 1993-1994 school year. She enjoyed following the high school football scores in the Saturday Abilene-Reporter News, as well as many other high school sports throughout the year. Mary was on the collegiate badminton team while a student at Abilene Christian College and her competitive spirit never waned, as was evident by her love of playing bridge. Mary also enjoyed her Ladies Bible study groups, and her many other friends at University Place, where she resided.
Mary lived her life for her Lord and Savior. She was a faithful, longtime member of Woodlawn Church of Christ in Abilene and provided spiritual and financial support for several missionaries to many places around the world. Mary had a heart for reaching the lost with the gospel message, both in her words and her actions. She loved encouraging a positive attitude in all who were fortunate enough to be in her classroom, her friends and family, her church family, and in her extended world.
Mary was born in Graham, Texas to G.H. and Effie Fore. She grew up enjoying small town life and moved to the big city of Abilene to attend Abilene Christian College, where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in education. Mary married J T Middleton on June 24, 1955 and they made their home in Abilene. They raised two daughters, enjoyed playing bridge with friends, going on family vacations and trips, and sharing their spiritual life. J T preceded her in death in 2011.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Xan Holub and husband Dorman of Graham, Tx., and Jill Casey and husband Tommy of Searcy, Arkansas; a son, Walter Middleton; four grandchildren: Henry Holub and wife Lindsey of Altus, Oklahoma; Jake Holub of Boise, Idaho; Avery Casey and wife Erica of Nashville, Tennessee; Lauren Stewart and husband Devin of Searcy, Arkansas; and ten great-grandchildren: Hunter, Hadley and Hayes Holub; Grace, Emma, Eli and Noah Casey; and Casey, Cooper and Colson Stewart.
Memorials may be made to Missionaries, Kin and Crissy Lau, in care of Woodlawn Church of Christ, 1385 North 10th Street, Abilene, Texas, 79603, or the Christian Service Center, 3185 North 10th Street, Abilene, Texas, 79603. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019