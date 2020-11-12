1/1
Mary Helen (Griffin) Myers
Mary Helen (Griffin) Myers

Weatherford - Mary Helen (Griffin) Myers, 82, of Weatherford, Texas, passed away on Monday afternoon November the 9th in Weatherford. Mary is survived by her husband, Wilson Myers, son, Jeffery Myers, grandson, Kolton Myers, and four nieces/nephews, Sherry, Rhonda, Janna, and Jesse. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Stan Griffin, just last year.

Mary was born February 10, 1938 in Lea County, New Mexico to parents Eva and Frank Griffin. She graduated from Pyote High School where she won a doubles State Tennis Championship her junior year. She continued to play tennis at Howard County and then Stephen F. Austin University, where she graduated with a degree in education.

After graduation, Mary was a school teacher as well as a tennis and basketball coach. She married Wilson Myers on December 21, 1967 in Llano, Texas where she had been teaching/coaching. Mary and Wilson also lived in Abilene, Fort Worth, and finally Weatherford where they have resided the last 30 plus years.

Mary was laid to rest in the Llano City Cemetery on Thursday November 12th at a 2pm graveside service.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc
307 E Sandstone St
Llano, TX 78643
(325) 247-4300
