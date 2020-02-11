|
|
Mary "Dolores" Hudgins, 70, of Lubbock, formerly of Abilene, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the evening hours of Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Dolores was born on April 9, 1949 in Big Spring, Texas to Ruben and Irene Terrazas Marquez. In July of 1985 she married the love of her life, Wesley Hudgins, and the two enjoyed 34 years of marriage. She became a cosmetologist in 1967, where she found her true passion in life and gained lifelong friends.
Dolores had many hobbies such as crafting, sewing, refurbishing furniture, and interior decorating. She also enjoyed taking care of her plants, animals and more importantly her grandchildren. Her relationships with her family and with the Lord were the most important things to Dolores. She had a way of making sure you knew you were loved and you were cared for. Her smile could brighten a room and her infectious laugh could make any situation better.
Dolores is survived by her husband Wesley Hudgins of Lubbock; daughters Johnnievette Peterson of Lubbock, Chrisie Collins of Lubbock, and Cortney Morris of McKinney; son J.R. Gaitan; sisters Aurora Davis of Abilene, Gloria Kinney of Abilene, and Denettie Landin of Abilene; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ruben and Irene Marquez.
A gathering for family and friends will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fountaingate Fellowship, 909 North Willis, Abilene, Texas. A funeral services will follow at 3:00PM under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020