Mary Jane Coker
Abilene - Mary Jane Coker, age 86, of Abilene, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home. A private graveside service will be held at the Kirk Cemetery in Limestone County, Texas on March 27, at 10:00 A.M., with Reverend Jim Ingram of Mart officiating.
Mary Jane was born in Groesbeck, TX on September 22, 1933 to James (Buster) and Carey Hardwick. At age thirteen, she moved with her family from Groesbeck to Mart. She went to school in Mart and attended the Mart Church of Christ. She met the love of her life, Terrell Coker when she was just 14 years old. They dated all through school and were eventually married on December 24, 1951.
Mary Jane loved talking to friends on the telephone, spending time in her yard and reading. She loved her family and held them close to her heart. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary Jane will always be remembered for her love of family, her outgoing and fun-filled personality, and her positive outlook on life.
Mary Jane will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Terry Jane Phipps and husband Mike; Sharon Kay Brazell and her husband Johnny; two grandchildren, Christopher Young and his wife Tara, and Jessica Young; two great grandchildren, Ayden and Gracelynn Young, all of Abilene, along with numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Terrell Coker; her parents, Buster and Carey Hardwick; one sister, Frances Dollens and her husband Dean; two sisters-in-law, Bettye Joy and her husband Roy Hess and Alva Jane (Janie) Lowe and her husband Tate; and granddaughter, Krystal Lynn Young.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cook's Children's Hospital or National Jewish Health Center in Denver, Colorado.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020