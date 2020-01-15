|
Mary Jane Ellis
Abilene - Mary Jean Ellis of Abilene passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at 11am at New Fellowship Baptist Church 1142 Tracy Lynn St. Abilene TX with pastors James Webb and Joe Suiters. A Visitation will be held at Friday January 17, 2020 from 6-8pm in North's Memorial Chapel.
Mary was born June 2, 1971 in Knox City TX to Thomas and Lillie Ellis. She grew up in Knox City where she received her primary education and later moved to Abilene TX where she raised her four children who were her main focus. In Her spare time Mary loved to play domino's, watch movies, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her four sons and grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lank and Addie Stafford; her mother Lillie Ellis, step father; Melvin Clay; sister Sheila Ellis; nephew Tyree Cotton, niece Denise Fletcher, cousin; Jimmy Earl Dockins; aunt, Lela Bell Douglas, and her grandchildren; Jazzilynn Harden and Jesilynn Harden.
Left to cherish her memories are: sons, Terrence Ellis, Tony Harden, Terrell Harden, and Tre' Appleby; spouse Larry Appleby, siblings; Delores Stafford, Tommy Ellis, Lisa Polk (Donnie) and Renee Crosby (Dwayne); her father Thomas Ellis, grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020