Mary Jane Meador
Abilene - Mary Jane Meador, age 71 of Abilene, left this life on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on February 15th, 1946 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Eugene and Mary Getman Reynolds.
Mary attended school in Brownwood, Texas and was a member of Exodus MCC Church in Abilene.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Gene Reynolds of Brownwood; life mate of 34 years Kathy Williams; daughter Dana Meador and granddaughter Amber Lynn Jones.
Mary is survived by daughter, Dena Jones and husband Glenn Newsom; son, Chris Meador and wife Ginger; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rescue the Animals, SPCA, 5933 S 1st Street, Abilene ,Texas 79605. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Abilene - Mary Jane Meador, age 71 of Abilene, left this life on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on February 15th, 1946 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Eugene and Mary Getman Reynolds.
Mary attended school in Brownwood, Texas and was a member of Exodus MCC Church in Abilene.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Gene Reynolds of Brownwood; life mate of 34 years Kathy Williams; daughter Dana Meador and granddaughter Amber Lynn Jones.
Mary is survived by daughter, Dena Jones and husband Glenn Newsom; son, Chris Meador and wife Ginger; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rescue the Animals, SPCA, 5933 S 1st Street, Abilene ,Texas 79605. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.