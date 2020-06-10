Mary Jane Meador
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Meador

Abilene - Mary Jane Meador, age 71 of Abilene, left this life on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on February 15th, 1946 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Eugene and Mary Getman Reynolds.

Mary attended school in Brownwood, Texas and was a member of Exodus MCC Church in Abilene.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Gene Reynolds of Brownwood; life mate of 34 years Kathy Williams; daughter Dana Meador and granddaughter Amber Lynn Jones.

Mary is survived by daughter, Dena Jones and husband Glenn Newsom; son, Chris Meador and wife Ginger; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rescue the Animals, SPCA, 5933 S 1st Street, Abilene ,Texas 79605. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved