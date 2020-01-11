|
|
Mary Jean Kelley
January 9, 2020. Mary Jean was born July 9, 1931, in Stamford, Texas to Sterling and Mary Keen. She graduated from Stamford High School in 1948 where she was a cheerleader. She was the Stamford sponsor for the 1947 Texas Cowboy Reunion held in Stamford every 4th of July. She attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene. She married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, James Herschel Kelley, on June 11, 1950.
As a young girl, Mary Jean accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in the First Baptist Church in Stamford, Texas. Mary Jean and Herschel moved their family to Austin, Texas, in 1965, where they continued to raise their children to love the Lord. They were faithful members of Allandale Baptist Church now known as Great Hills Baptist church for over fifty years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jerry Keen, and her husband, Herschel. She is survived by her three loving and devoted children and their families. Mark Kelley, and wife, Cathy, of Potosi and daughter, Beverly Whittlesey, and husband, Clayton, of Marble Falls, and son, Jimmy Kelley, and his wife, Janie, of Cedar Park. Seven grandchildren: Matthew Kelley, and wife, Missy, Nicole Roe, all of Abilene; Blake Whittlesey, and wife, Kimberly; Brooke Smith, and husband, Dakota, all of Liberty Hill; Katie Kelley of College Station, Kari Kelley Davis, and husband, Matt, of Temple, and Kristi Kelley of Cedar Park. Eight great grandchildren: Mason Kelley, Briley, Victor and Carson Roe, all of Abilene; McKinley and Emily Whittlesey; Landon and Logan Smith, all of Liberty Hill. Also, nephews, Kirt and Eric Keen.
Mary Jean was a loving mother and grandmother, and always wanted the best for her children. She loved her family and was the happiest when she was surrounded by her loved ones. She always had a tender heart toward them which was displayed by her giving and generous spirit. She truly had the gift of giving and was faithful to give both to her church, and many other ministries.
Pallbearers are Matthew Kelley, Blake Whittlesey, Mason Kelley, Briley, Victor and Carson Roe.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills, 9700 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, Texas. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held immediately following at 2:00 pm. Ross Hartsfield will be officiating. In addition, visitation will be held in Stamford, Texas on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home from 1:00 - 2:00 pm. Interment immediately following at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Scott Kelley, nephew, officiating.
Memorials may be made to Joyce Meyers Ministries, one of her favorites, at www.joycemeyer.org or P. O. Box655, Fenton, MO 63026.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020