Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo (Jody) Wilson


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo (Jody) Wilson Obituary
Mary Jo (Jody) Wilson

Wichita - Mary Jo (Jody) Wilson, 59, of Wichita, Kansas died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel in Clyde with David Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Jody was born July 6, 1959 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Albert and Susan (Loyd) Oliver. She graduated from Clyde High School. She married Louis Wilson, Jr. in Abilene on February 14, 1986 and they moved to Wichita, Kansas from Clyde in 2000. She was a homemaker and a member of the Southwest Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Louis Wilson, Jr.; son Ronald Wilson and wife Shelly of Wichita, Kansas; daughter Ligia Ballard and husband Danny of Clyde; brother Jimmy Oliver; four sisters, Brenda Shoemaker, Rose Black, Susan Oliver and Misty Burke; three grandchildren, Caleb Coln, Nicole Jones, and Jonathan Wilson.

Jody was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now