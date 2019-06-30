|
|
Mary Jo (Jody) Wilson
Wichita - Mary Jo (Jody) Wilson, 59, of Wichita, Kansas died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel in Clyde with David Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Jody was born July 6, 1959 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Albert and Susan (Loyd) Oliver. She graduated from Clyde High School. She married Louis Wilson, Jr. in Abilene on February 14, 1986 and they moved to Wichita, Kansas from Clyde in 2000. She was a homemaker and a member of the Southwest Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Louis Wilson, Jr.; son Ronald Wilson and wife Shelly of Wichita, Kansas; daughter Ligia Ballard and husband Danny of Clyde; brother Jimmy Oliver; four sisters, Brenda Shoemaker, Rose Black, Susan Oliver and Misty Burke; three grandchildren, Caleb Coln, Nicole Jones, and Jonathan Wilson.
Jody was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 30, 2019