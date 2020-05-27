|
|
Mary Johnson
Jayton - Mary Lynn Harrison Johnson, a sweet and Godly woman, loved by many, passed away May 24th, 2020 from natural causes. She was 92 years old. She was the daughter of George and Virginia Harrison, born in Fort Worth, Texas on April 3rd, 1928. She married John Martin Johnson August 11, 1945. They were married almost 25 years before his death July 1st, 1970.
Mary Lynn received her BA degree from McMurry University. She was employed by McMurry University, and later by Pride Refining, retiring at the age of 70.
Mary Lynn is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Martin. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Kaercher, husband Harry, Beverly Caddell, husband Dave, Jonnie Edinburgh, husband Kirk, and son George Johnson and wife Karen.
Also survived by grandchilden, Joe Kaercher, wife Carol Ann, Ron Kaercher, John Caddell, wife Brandy, Charles Caddell, wife Misty, Laquetta Shane, husband David Haley, Virginia Edinburgh, Bo and Will Johnson, great grandchildren, Rebecca Parvaresh, husband Jami, Amanda Alexander, husband Tyson, Cody Carter, wife Kayla, Zane and Zoey Caddell, Jackson and Harper Caddell, Jamison Shane, and one great, great grandchild Prairie Beth Alexander, honorary great grandchildren Christian, Lynleigh, and Callen Wallace.
Funeral services for Mary Lynn Harrison Johnson will be Friday, May 29th at 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church of Jayton, Visitation to be at 11:30am, internment to be at the Jayton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the First Methodist Church of Jayton Building Fund,
PO Box 1, Jayton, Texas 79528.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020