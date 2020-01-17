|
|
Mary Joyce Jay
Abilene - Mary Joyce Hulke was born April 8, 1933 in Cotulla, TX. She married Jimmie Alton Jay January 12, 1951 in Waco. They moved to Abilene in 1956 and recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. Joyce peacefully passed away on January 15, 2020 in her home. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Josalin Lee Jay Reinitz of Lubbock TX, her parents, Paul and Mary Hulke of Waco, TX, her sister Doris Gilmore of Thorndale TX, and Paula Taylor of Austin TX. Joyce is survived by her husband Jimmie, her children John Alton of Plano TX, James Paul of Longview TX, Mary Dianne of Paducah KY, David Wayne (Denise) of Las Vegas NV, and Christopher Michael of Grapevine TX, and her brother Frank "Bubba" Hulke of Vally Mills TX.
Joyce attended Waco High School and worked in sales for West Texas Utilities for 21 years. She was active in the Bible study group at Holy Family Catholic Church and member of the Red-Hat Society. She loved to garden and spent many hours tending to her plants. Joyce co-founded the Taylor County Master Gardener Society in 1996 and established their learning library. She was the Texas Master Gardeners President in 2004. She spent many hours volunteering for the organization and was awarded the Lifetime Membership award for 18 years of service in 2016 and recognized as the AgriLife Extension Cooperator of the year in 2017. She was considered the "mom" of the local Master Gardeners. Her legacy can still be seen and continues to grow at her previous family home on Bar B Trail, at her last home on Linconshire Way, and around town at the Abilene Zoo and at Cicso Junior College.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 12:30pm at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 5410 Buffalo Gap Rd. in Abilene. With burial to follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Family will receive friends Monday from 5-7pm with a Rosary to be held at 6pm in the North's Funeral Home Chapel located at 242 Orange St. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020