Mary Lee James
Abilene - Mary Lee James, age 83, of Abilene, TX, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Fort Worth, TX. Please join us in celebrating her life on Tuesday, July 16, 10 a.m., at the North 10th & Treadaway Church of Christ, 943 N. Treadaway Blvd., Abilene, TX. Visitation is Monday, July 15, 6 - 8 pm, at the Elliot-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Highway 277 South, Abilene.
Mary was born and raised in Albany, TX, and was a graduate of Carter G. Woodson High School, Abilene, TX. Mary was adored and loved by all who knew her. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, friend, homemaker, and cook. She was committed to family, making sure that all knew of her support as they achieved their highest potential. She was the essence of joy, she was love personified, and she was a sterling example of what the Proverbial writer describes as the virtuous woman! At a young age, she was baptized into the Lord's church and was a faithful, lifelong member of North 10th and Treadaway Church of Christ.
Mary is survived by her sons, Billy Charles James and wife Ethylene of Abilene; Jimmye Lee James Jr. and wife Dorothy of Abilene; Reginald Von James of Fort Worth, TX; Jacque Damone James and wife Donna of Allen, TX; daughter-in-law, Abby James of Wichita Falls, TX; and her eldest grandchild, Alicia Shotwell of Lancaster, TX. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Other survivors include brother Lewis Charles Jackson of Los Angeles, CA, and sister Gwendolyn Louise Martell of Houston, TX.
Mary was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jimmie Lee James, Sr., of Abilene, her husband of 64 years, and her son, Myron Todd James of Wichita Falls. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, Jack Embert Jackson and Rosie Lee Robinson, brother James Embert Jackson, and sister Rosemary Robinson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 14, 2019