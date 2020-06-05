Mary Lois Burns
Ballinger - Mary Lois Burns, 85, of San Marcos, Texas, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by her children in Georgetown, Texas.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, located at 5750 US-277 S, Abilene, TX 79606.
Mary was born February 16, 1935, in Dallas to Miguel and Valentina Olivares. Her parents preceded her in death. She was married to Jimmy Tremain Burns for 46 years, who also preceded her in death in June 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Marla and son, Jimmy Lee as well as her grandchildren, Kayla and Cody. She is also survived by her sisters, Liandra (Joe) and Benita as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by several of her siblings: her sister, Maria Socorro and brothers, Jesse and Mike as well as twins who died shortly after birth.
Mary grew up in Breckenridge, Texas, where she met Jimmy. They moved to Abilene after marrying on September 12, 1954. A few years later, they moved to Ballinger, where they raised their family. She was an active member of First Christian Church, and her faith was a source of strength throughout her life. Mary worked in fabrics at Stone's, then Winn's and later Walmart. She moved to San Marcos in 2003 to be closer to her children. She retired from Walmart in 2013 after 26 years of service. Mary was a hard worker, an excellent cook and a talented seamstress. Her culinary creations and sewn aprons were always sought by members of her community and her extended family.
The family is extremely thankful to Ryan Searight and The Visiting Angels of Georgetown for the loving care they provided Mary during her last five years, with special recognition to caregivers Ariana, Yolanda and Grace. Mary believed in angels and many were present throughout her life. They would also like to thank the healthcare professionals from Ministering Physicians, Georgetown Living Home Health and Georgetown Center for Adult Medicine for the care and services they provided.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in Mary's name to The First Christian Church, Broadway and Murrell, Ballinger, Texas 76821
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.