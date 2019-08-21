|
Mary Lou Fletcher
Abilene - Mary Lou Fletcher 88 of Tuscola passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at a local hospital.
Graveside Services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Elmwood Memorial Cemetery . Visitation will be held at North's Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 7:00-8:30 PM.
Mary was born August 8, 1931 in San Angelo, TX to Mary and Roy Albert Evans. Mary came to Abilene as a young girl. She married the love of her life, Clyde Fletcher, on November 3, 1956. Together they operated Vernon Fletcher Automotive on Walnut Street for over 35 years.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, feeding her deer, playing 42 with her friends and family and spending time with her grandkids.
Mary was preceded in death by both her parents, a grandson and a sister.
Left to cherish her memories are: husband, Clyde Fletcher; son Russ Fletcher (Bonnie), son Clyde Lynn Fletcher (Cheryl) , a brother-in-law John M. Fletcher, sister-in-law Teresa McMinn of Odessa, TX, sister-in-law Shirley Fletcher and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care. Online condolences can be made to www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 21, 2019