North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmwood Memorial Cemetery
1931 - 2019
Mary Lou Fletcher Obituary
Mary Lou Fletcher

Abilene - Mary Lou Fletcher 88 of Tuscola passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at a local hospital.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Elmwood Memorial Cemetery . Visitation will be held at North's Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 7:00-8:30 PM.

Mary was born August 8, 1931 in San Angelo, TX to Mary and Roy Albert Evans. Mary came to Abilene as a young girl. She married the love of her life, Clyde Fletcher, on November 3, 1956. Together they operated Vernon Fletcher Automotive on Walnut Street for over 35 years.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, feeding her deer, playing 42 with her friends and family and spending time with her grandkids.

Mary was preceded in death by both her parents, a grandson and a sister.

Left to cherish her memories are: husband, Clyde Fletcher; son Russ Fletcher (Bonnie), son Clyde Lynn Fletcher (Cheryl) , a brother-in-law John M. Fletcher, sister-in-law Teresa McMinn of Odessa, TX, sister-in-law Shirley Fletcher and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care. Online condolences can be made to www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 21, 2019
Remember
