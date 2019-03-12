|
|
Mary Lou Gross
- - It's with great sadness that the family of Mary Lou Gross announces her passing on March 9, 2019, at the age of 77 years. Mary Lou will be lovingly remembered by her precious family that meant the world to her.
The daughter of Claude and Lucille Booe, she was born in Munday, Texas on April 18, 1941. She married Howard Gross, the love of her life, on March 6, 1959 in Seymour, Texas. They moved to Stamford, Texas in 1964 where they lived and raised their two sons. Mary Lou worked as a teller at First National Bank in Stamford where she and Howard were very involved in their community. After raising their children, they moved to Kerrville and then to Abilene in 1991. While in Abilene, Mary Lou worked at Corley-Wetsel Freightliner for many years as a devoted employee. Howard preceded her in death in 2001 after being married for 42 wonderful years.
She and Howard were avid bridge players belonging to the Fort Phantom Bridge Unit where she held various officer positions. They both became ACBL Life Master Bridge players, and bridge was one of her many outstanding accomplishments. She recently achieved the Silver Life Master status. She enjoyed reading and working in her yard, but anyone who knew her would agree that her family was her greatest accomplishment.
She is survived by son Tim Gross and wife, Laurie of Texarkana, AR; son Ty Gross and wife Susan of Round Rock, Texas; grandson Matt Gross and wife Courtney; granddaughter Leslie Baker and husband Ryan; grandsons Bryan Gross and Adam Gross; great grandchildren Allie Baker, Austin Baker, Weston Gross and Hannah Gross; brother MM Booe and sister Ruby Roberts.
Visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 7:30PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South, in Abilene, Texas on Tuesday, March 12. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at Beltway Park Church at 2:00 PM with burial to follow at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 12, 2019