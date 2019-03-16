|
Mary Louise Lapham
- - Mary Louise Lapham, 85, passed on after a long battle with kidney disease, among other ailments. She was at home, surrounded by pets and her loving children at 10pm on Monday, March 11, when she took her final breaths. A private memorial service will be held at the First Central Presbyterian Church columbarium on Saturday, March 16th at 2pm, officiated by Dr. Janice Six. In lieu of flowers, donations to the have been requested by the family.
Mrs. Lapham was born Mary Louise Parker on July 16th, 1933, to John C. and Launa Broach Parker in Wichita Falls, TX and graduated from Wichita Falls High. She later met, and fell in love with, Robert Hoy Lapham, and their marriage lasted almost 58 years before Bob passed away last April. The couple were married in Abilene at First Central Presbyterian Church on May 7, 1960, and moved to The Valley (Harlingen and Brownsville) before returning to Abilene to raise their children and to be closer to Bob's parents, Gladys and Loren Lapham.
Mrs. Lapham had a brief modeling career in the 50's before beginning work as an assistant teacher. From there, she moved on to the banking industry, where she became branch manager of a savings and loan here in Abilene. It was there where she was shot in an attempted bank robbery in 1986.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, playing backgammon with Bob or bridge with favorite friends. She was also an avid beach-comber, who enjoyed reading, and loved all types of music.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Cindy Bellamy and her husband Gary of Round Rock; sons Lance Robert of Lincoln City, OR. and John Mark of Abilene; granddaughter Victoria Bellamy of Round Rock; sister-in-law Barbara Lapham of Naples, FL and Harbor Springs, MI; nieces Katie Lapham Andrews of Brooklyn, NY, and Lauren Lapham Krieger of South Pasadena, CA, together with grand-nephews Jacob and Teddy Krieger and grand-nieces Beatrice Krieger and Norah Andrews.
Her passing was as peaceful as one could hope for, and we thank our Lord and Savior for taking her so gently.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 16, 2019