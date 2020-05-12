|
|
Mary Luisa Monroy
Abilene - Mary Luisa Monroy, 68, of Abilene passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 2801 Antilley Rd. in Abilene, TX 79606 with Chaplain Chad Potts officiating. Burial will follow in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. The family will receive guests for a come and go visitation on Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 5-8 pm with a private family Rosary beginning at 7:00 pm.
Mary was born on October 28, 1951 in Haskell, Texas to the late Pedro and Rosa (Medina) Pedroza. She married the love of her life Fernando Monroy on February 21, 1975, together they raised their family in Abilene. She worked many years as a presser for A-Town Dry Cleaners. Mary began a 2nd career as a foster grandparent for the Woodson Early Headstart. This role was very rewarding and she took great pride in trying to love and make a difference in the lives of the students. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Mary loved to dance and was truly a unique individual. She leaves precious memories for her family to cherish in the years to come. Never one to hold her tongue but always dependable and ready to help those she loved.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Fernando Monroy; three sons, Michael Monroy (Erin), Jorge Monroy (Sylvia), and Fernando Monroy, Jr.; two daughters, Rose Mary Hebel (Kirk), and Donna Monroy; her brothers, Pete Pedroza, Jr. (Liz); sisters, Aurelia Lopez and Carolina Alvarez; beloved kin, Brenda, Marie, Patsy, Robert, Richard Medina, and Dulce Alvarez; her grandchildren, Mallory, Isaac, Joaquin, Payne, Liliah, Elia, Matthew, Esai, Jorge, Cheyenne, Arlette, Emille, Aiden, and Luciano; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To leave condolences for the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com. Service will be streamed live on Zion Lutheran Church's Facebook page.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 12 to May 13, 2020