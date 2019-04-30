Mary M. Estrada



Abilene - Mary M. Estrada 79 of Abilene passed away at her home Sunday April 28, 2019 with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Francis Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at North Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6-8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Services under the direction of North Funeral Home.



Mary M. Estrada born on December 05, 1939 in Corpus Christi Texas, to Parents Herculano R. Martinez and Carolina Garza. Mrs. Estrada received her education from Corpus Christi Schools. She then met the love of her life Antonio Estrada and the two were married on November 1, 1955. Mary worked for the city of Abilene for over 25 years, as the Senior Citizens Program Coordinator. She loved to volunteer in her church at St. Francis. She was the church's secretary, worked with seniors and any other opportunities that were presented to serve at the church.



Mrs. Estrada is preceded in death by her husband Antonio Estrada. Both parents, Herculano R. Marinez and Carolina G. Martinez brothers; Ralph and Johnny.



Left to cherish her memories are daughters; Susana Rodriguez and husband Joe of Abilene TX, Mary Helen Vidaurri and husband Richard of Abilene TX, Carolina Martinez and husband Tino of Abilene TX, Gloria Escebedo of Abilene TX, Anita Rentz of Abilene TX. Lisa Sharpe and husband Bobby of Little Elm TX, son David Estrada and wife Alicia of Midland TX, brothers; Ana Cleto Martinez of Odessa TX, Raymond Martinez of Fort Worth TX,17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and many friends.



