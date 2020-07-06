Mary Morrison



Abilene - Mary Morrison, 92, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on June 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM , Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South.



Mary entered this world on October 27, 1927 in Sidney, TX, born to Jessie and Mary Morrison.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and daughter, Ronda also sisters Vista Sledge and Betty Jones and brother Alton Lusk.



Mary is survived by her daughters Linda Krieg and Marie Sass(Jim). Grandchildren Amy Parrish (PJ) and Holly Ayres (Chance). Great grandchildren Cortlan Parrish, Zane Ayres, Chase Ayres and Hollis Ayres



Also survived by sister Violet Light of Bryan Tx and brother Lee Lusk (Betty) of Dublin, Tx and many nieces and nephews









