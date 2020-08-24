1/1
Mary Nell (Hammett) Manly
Mary Nell (Hammett) Manly

Abilene - Mary Nell (Hammett) Manly, 92 of Abilene, passed away Sunday August 23, 2020 in Abilene. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St.. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the funeral home.

Mary was born on May 2, 1928 in Morrilton, Arkansas to Arelius and Nelle Hammett. Most of Mary's adult life was spent in Abilene, Texas where she was a devoted wife to her husband Borden and wonderful mother to her children Terri and Marcus. Along with her duties as wife and mother, Mary was a volunteer, serving with many organizations in Abilene including the Women for ACU, The Abilene Women's Club and the Abilene Girls Home.

Mary and her husband Borden were long time members of 16th and Vine Church of Christ and Southern Hills Church of Christ. Together they were very involved in the churches that they attended. Mary taught Sunday School for many years and supported her husband as he served as Shepherd for both congregations.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Borden, her brothers John and Bill and her grandson Joshua Wolaver. She is survived by her daughter Terri Wolaver and husband Michael, son Marcus Manly and wife Leslie, and grandchildren; Caroline Wolaver, Benjamin Manly, and Kathryn Manly.

The family requests that donations be made to the Christian Service Center, at http://www.cscabilene.org/. Online condolences can be offered to the family at pbfuneraldirectors.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
