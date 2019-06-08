Mary Rose Jimenez Romero



Abilene - Mary Rose Jimenez Romero, 57, of Abilene passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 4, 2019, surrounded by family in Abilene.



A funeral mass will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Abilene City Cemetery. A visitation and rosary will be held Sunday, June 9 from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel.



Mary was born on June 11, 1961 in Hondo, Texas to Marcos and Julia Sauceda Jimenez. She worked for many years as a CNA at Hendricks Hospital and Coronado Nursing Home and finished her working career as a property manager for numerous years.



Mary was full of life, laughter and love and as all could attest, the definition of a good time. She was always a giver and a provider, a helping hand to whoever was in need. Mary was a catholic and had a strong faith in the Lord. She taught Religious Education for multiple years and provided her family with the structure of faith and love. Mary was cherished as a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Mary told her grandchildren to never be sad in thought of her, remember the crazy moments and let the good times roll.



Mary is survived by her children, Kandi Romero Woodyard, Raymond Romero III, Marina Rose Romero; grandchildren, Cierra Vynae Woodyard, Joseph Woodyard, Ellisett Rose Woodyard; siblings, Julia Ortega, Betty Rodriguez (Johnny), Pete Jimenez (Karen), Jesse Jimenez (Matilda); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, Marcos and Julia Sauceda Jimenez, a sister, Irene Jimenez and grandson, Joe Noah Woodyard.



Pallbearers will be Pete Jimenez, Christopher Jimenez, Lino Garcia, Raymond Romero, Marcus Romero and Bobby Romero. Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Woodyard and Joseph Woodyard.