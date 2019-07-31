|
|
Mary Ruth Collum
Abilene - Mary Ruth Collum, 91, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mesa Springs. She was born on Monday, October 10, 1927, to Harry James McFerrin and Edith Burns McFerrin in Burkett, Texas.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 5 PM until 7 PM, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 AM, also at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Greenfield officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Memorial Park after the service.
Mary was a member of the Abilene Womens' Bowling Association, and she volunteered with City Lights through First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Collum, her parents, one brother, Leon McFerrin, and two sisters, Joyce Proffitt and Patsy Hicks.
Mary is survived by her son, Steve Collum and wife April of Abilene; daughter, Susan Lassiter and husband Steve of Abilene; sister, Sue Windham and husband Scotty of Tomball, TX; sister, Estelle Nielsen of Laurie, Missouri; four grandchildren: Matt Finlay and wife Victoria, Doug Finlay, Bo Edwards and wife Katie, and Brooke Gallimore and husband Tim. She also leaves behind eight great grandchildren: Tyler Finlay, Cole Claterbaugh, Cami Claterbaugh, Tanner Gallimore, Kasen Gallimore, Averee Gallimore, Gage Finlay, and Blaze Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church City Lights or the .
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 31, 2019