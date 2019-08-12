|
|
Mary Socorro Rosas
Abilene - Socorro Rosas, 83, of Abilene passed away on Friday afternoon, August 9, 2019. She was born Socorro Acuna on December 23, 1935, to Jose Zacharias Acuna and Rafaela Garcia Acuna in Trent, Texas. She married Lamberto (Beto) Rosas on July 17, 1950 and they were together until his death on May 14, 2014.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. A prayer service and the Rosary will follow the visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00AM Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Merkel, Texas presided by Father Isidore Ochiabuto. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel.
Socorro attended schools in Trent, Texas. She was a long-time member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church and resided in Merkel for several years until their move to Abilene, Texas.
Socorro was preceded in death by her husband Lamberto (Beto) Rosas; brother Jesse Acuna; and parents Jose Zacharias and Rafaela Acuna.
Socorro was a foster grandparent at the Abilene State School (now known as Abilene State Supported Living Center). She was a loving, funny, caring, and witty person. She enjoyed cooking and baking as well as watching The Price Is Right, novelas, and the Texas Rangers.
She is survived by her son Jose Miguel Rosas of Abilene and his wife Racquel; grandchildren Joe Rosas, Jr.(Berenice) of Heartland, Texas, Jonathon Cortez(Gabby) of Abilene, Jakob Rosas(Arianna) of Abilene, and Joshua Alvarez (Whitney) of Abilene; seven great grandchildren; sisters Elvira Biera of Merkel and Mary Acuna Biera of Merkel; brothers Felix Acuna(Carmen) of Merkel and Fernando Acuna(Ida) of Oceanside, California and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff of Hendrick Hospital and Hendrick Hospice Care who took care of Socorro.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 12, 2019