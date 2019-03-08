Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Mary "Frances" Stevens

Abilene - Mary "Frances" Stevens was born March 3, 1927 to Joseph Arthur and Mary Virginia Tucker in Abilene, TX. She was united in marriage to Lynn L. "Pack" Stevens Sr. on September 21, 1960 in Abilene. He proceeded her in death on January 26, 2005. Frances joined Pack and the Lord on March 6, 2019.

She and Pack retired to Lake Proctor, TX in 1991 where they enjoyed fishing with family and friends. She was a wonderful Mother and Nannie to all who knew her.

Frances was proceeded in death by her parents, five brother, and one grandson. She is survived by children Bill Milam, Jeannie Stanley and husband Ronnie, Hobby Stevens and wife Darlene, Teresa Woolam and husband David, Lynn L. Stevens Jr. and wife Cindy, Ricky Stevens and wife Debbie, and Mary Johnson and fiancé Doug Erwin. Frances was lovingly known as Nannie to 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, March 9,2019 in the Elliott-Hamil Chapel of Faith, 5701 Hwy 277 South with burial following in Elmwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6 to 8pm on Friday evening at the funeral home.

You may view and sign the guestbook at www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 8, 2019
