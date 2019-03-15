Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Adams-Graham Funeral Home
Anson, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Anson, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McCabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sue McCabe


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Sue McCabe Obituary
Mary Sue McCabe

Abilene - MARY SUE MCCABE, 78, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Abilene.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Anson, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.

Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.

Born March 31, 1940 in Anson, Mary Sue was a daughter of the late Wesley and Verna (Gaines) Lantrip. She was raised in Anson and graduated from Anson High School. Mary lived in Abilene and worked for Dyess Air Force Base for 35 years.

Mary sue was preceded in death by her parents, one son (Dervin McCabe) and one brother (James E. Lantrip).

Survivors include one daughter, Jeanie Brown (and husband, Jerry) of Abilene; three sons, Michael McCabe of Irving, Marc McCabe (and wife,

Kelly) of Mesquite and Jimmy Miller (and wife, Denise) of Terrell; one brother, Lee Lantrip of Anson; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.