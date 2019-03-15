|
|
Mary Sue McCabe
Abilene - MARY SUE MCCABE, 78, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Abilene.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Anson, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.
Born March 31, 1940 in Anson, Mary Sue was a daughter of the late Wesley and Verna (Gaines) Lantrip. She was raised in Anson and graduated from Anson High School. Mary lived in Abilene and worked for Dyess Air Force Base for 35 years.
Mary sue was preceded in death by her parents, one son (Dervin McCabe) and one brother (James E. Lantrip).
Survivors include one daughter, Jeanie Brown (and husband, Jerry) of Abilene; three sons, Michael McCabe of Irving, Marc McCabe (and wife,
Kelly) of Mesquite and Jimmy Miller (and wife, Denise) of Terrell; one brother, Lee Lantrip of Anson; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 15, 2019