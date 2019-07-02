|
|
Mary Sue Douillard passed peacefully on the morning of June 7th 2019.
She was born to Mac and Mildred Myers in Peacock, TX July 2nd 1930.
Mary Sue attend school in Peacock TX until it closed and graduated from Aspermont High School in Aspermont TX. Years later she received her Bachelor degree in teaching and her Master's Degree in Special education, from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, TX.
She began her teaching career in Stamford TX and spent her last years teaching in Kingman AZ.
Mary Sue received many awards and recognition for her talent in teaching and working with students with special education needs.
She is survived by her husband Douglas Douillard of Kingman AZ. She was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Sue Pointer. Mary Sue is also survived by her three sons. D. W. Gardner of Georgetown TX, M. L. Sherrod of Cedar Park TX and Truman Sherrod of Alvarado TX, twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
No services are planned in Kingman AZ at this time.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 2, 2019