Mary Trickey Wright
Abilene - Mary Trickey Wright was born in Ranger, Texas, on October 4, 1929. Her parents were Ethel Evans Rucker and Treadwell P. Rucker. She spent her childhood in Weatherford, Texas. In 1944, after her father's death, she and her mother moved to Abilene where she graduated from Abilene High School. While at Abilene High, she represented Abilene in the Miss Texas Contest. She attended North Texas State University in Denton, Texas, where she won numerous drama and theatre awards. She also attended Hardin Simmons University, and graduated from McMurry University.
In 1949, she married Charles T. Trickey, Jr. The couple had four children. In 1977, Charles Trickey died, and Mary began teaching school. She taught at Lincoln Junior High and Madison Junior High. In 1983, she and E. Allen Wright, Jr. were married. She and Allen enjoyed their combined family of seven children, sixteen grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. They also enjoyed traveling extensively, including Israel, China, Russia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and most of Europe. Annual snorkeling trips with friends to the Caribbean Islands and to Mexico made for fond memories for the couple as well.
Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Abilene, where she enjoyed serving in various capacities. She taught Sunday School for second graders and then later for teenagers. She served on the committee that planned and executed the building of the Family Life Center. She was a leader of the Kathy Savage Mission Group, and she served on the Building and Grounds Committee. She was a discussion leader in Bible Study Fellowship for eighteen years. She was a member of the Abilene Woman's Club, where she served on the Nelson Scholarship Committee and as program chairman for the club. She was a member of Twentieth Century Study Club, Pensadores Study Club, and the Quilt Club. She served as a volunteer and a board member for Hospice. She also served on the board for the Academic Foundation at Hardin Simmons University.
Mary's favorite scripture was Proverbs 3:5-6: "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not to thine own understanding, in all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths".
To her grandchildren, she was known as GranMary. The most important thing in her life was for her children and grandchildren to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. How thankful her children and grandchildren are that they had a kind and compassionate mother and grandmother who loved them and prayed for them daily.
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Sluetz, and her son-in-law Cleve Whitener.
Mary is survived by her husband, Allen Wright; her children, daughter Becky Whitener, son Charles Trickey and daughter-in-law Larisa Trickey, daughter Cynthia Corpening, and son-in-law Craig Sluetz; Allen's children, daughter Erin Tassoulas and son-in-law Yannis Tassoulas, son Kelly Wright and daughter-in-law Cindy Wright, and son John Wright; her grandchildren, Lauren Whitener, Brittany Miller, Brandy Barbee, Thomas Sluetz, Matthew Sluetz, Alyssa Trickey, Braedyn Trickey, Angelica Tassoulas Connelly, Bess Tassoulas, Lambros Tassoulas, Stefan Tassoulas, Jacob Wright, Jordan Wright, Jillian Wright, Ben Wright, Allie Wright; and her great-grandsons, Chance Miller and Hayden Wright.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at the First Baptist Church with Phil Christopher officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Suggested memorials are: First Baptist Church, Hendrick Hospital Foundation, Hardin Simmons University.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
.