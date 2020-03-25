|
Mary Verner Pritchett
Abilene - Mary Emily Verner Pritchett died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas.
Mary was born May 2,1929, to Cecil and Edwy Verner in Brownwood,Texas. She lived in Santa Anna,Texas until 1932 when she moved with her parents to Brady. Mary graduated from Brady High School as valedictorian in 1946. She graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio in 1950 with a BA in English. While at Trinity, Mary was a member of Alpha Chi, Mortar Board, Delta Kappa Phi, Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities, choir, and student court where she served as a judge. In 1978 she earned her Masters in Education from the University of Texas at Austin.
Mary and Joe D. Kimbrough were married in 1950 and moved to Abilene in 1953. They were later amicably divorced. In 1985 she married W.G. "Dub" Pritchett. They enjoyed square dancing, ballroom dancing, and traveling for many years. Mary enjoyed music, reading, gardening, dancing, shopping, travel, and of course— cats!
Mary was a Special Education teacher with Abilene ISD from 1969 until she retired in 1990. She taught Homebound students for a few years, then helped to establish the Student Achievement Center where she taught for the rest of her career.
Mary was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Abilene and of Central Presbyterian Church. She cared deeply about her community and was active in numerous civic, educational, cultural and social organizations: Abilene Retired Teachers Association, Abilene Woman's Club, Abilene Philharmonic Guild, Los Aficionados, Friends of the Library, Garden Gate Club, and Thursday Forum. Mary was a former member of the Texas Council for Exceptional Children, serving at one time as state secretary. She received this organization's Outstanding Educator award in 1990. She also was a former member of the American Association of University Women, League of Women Voters, the Grace Museum, Abilene Zoo, the Center for Contemporary Arts, Paramount Theatre, and the Wildflower Research Center in Austin, Texas. As a 65-year member of the Abilene Philharmonic Guild, she was honored to receive their Golden Charm award in 2019.
Mary was pre-deceased by her parents and her husband Dub. She leaves her legacy of love and service to her son Kerry (Jill Rossi) Kimbrough of Austin, TX; her son Kyle (Marie Elise) Kimbrough of Corpus Christi, TX; and her daughter, Katherine (Kimbrough) and Jimmy Strong of Abilene, TX. Also she leaves behind her stepson Rick Pritchett (Linda) of The Woodlands, TX; and stepdaughter Leta (Mike) Major of Abilene, TX. Her nine grandchildren are: Alicia (Brook) Arnold, Joan Strong, Michael (Grace) Strong, Reid (Faith) Strong, Steve Major, Darren (Lynda) Major, Shannon (Kevin) Patteson, Taylor Pritchett, and Sam Lathrop. She loved her 7 great-grandchildren sharing her love of books and clothes with them. Her cousins Sara Lee, John England, and Jim Verner were dear to her as well. Also surviving Mary is her children's father Joe D. Kimbrough (Beverly) of Abilene, TX.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will hold a memorial celebration of her life for her friends and family at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Abilene, the Abilene Woman's Club Foundation, the Abilene Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, the Abilene Philharmonic Association, or Rescue the Animals.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, physicians, and staff of Anderson Unit 6 and on the Collier Unit and others who cared for Mary and our family at Hendrick Medical Center.
For online condolences, please visit https://dignitymemorial.com/elliotthamilfuneralhome.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020