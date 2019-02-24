|
Mary Watts Pace
Abilene, TX
The last of a true West Texas small town family legacy passed from life on February 22, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene, Texas. Mary Lou Watts Pace was born in Corinth, TX on June 25, 1930. She was the baby of the very large Watts family from Avoca. Her family was her pride and joy. As a child, she walked several miles every day to school, except during cotton season when the children would stay home from school to pick cotton on the family farm. Mary married her high school sweetheart, Joe Pace, on December 31, 1949. Together they enjoyed a life full of love and happiness for 65 1/2 years. Mary was a homemaker and prided herself on her beautiful yard and garden. She continued to watch after her yard up until the very end. Mary was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, five sisters, and two grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Danny Pace, and wife Karon of Graham, Sharon Pace of Denton, Susan Jones and husband Tracy of Abilene, Greg Pace of Abilene, John Stevens who she considered a son, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, February 25th, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 P.M. led by Pastor Larry Watts and Reverend Paul Matta. Interment will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday in Elmwood Memorial Park, directed by The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 24, 2019