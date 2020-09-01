1/1
Mary Wyatt
Mary Wyatt

Abilene - Mary Virginia (Dede) Wyatt, 87, of Abilene passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Abilene.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5 to 6:30 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, Texas. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10 AM at the Elmwood Memorial Park.

Dede was born on January 12, 1933 in Marion, Tx., to the latte Martin Bryan Covington and Frances Elizabeth Smith. She married her sweetheart, Joe E Wyatt on June 6, 1955 in Mathis, Tx. They were blessed with 61 years together until Joe passed away May 19, 2017. Dede worked many years for Abilene Independent School District as a teacher. She was a member of the Oldham Lane Church of Christ.

Dede is survived by her daughters, Susan Gore and husband John, Mary Jo Dees and husband Randy; son, Randy Wyatt and wife Marcy; grandchildren, Wylie Gore and wife Paige, Morgan Gore and wife Jessica; great grandchildren, Tate Gore, Beau Gore and Fritz Gore; brother, William S. Covington; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Dede was also preceded in death by a brother, Bryan Covington.

In Lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Tx., 79601.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
