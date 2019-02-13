|
MATTIE ELLIS
Abilene, TX
MATTIE ELLIS, 71, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Emmanuel Church of God in Christ in Abilene.
Born March 27, 1947 in Anson, Mattie was a daughter of the late Robert and Henrietta (Dalbert) Oliver, Jr. She was raised in Anson and married Willie Elllis in 1994. Mattie was a homemaker and a member of the Emmanuel Church of God in Christ.
Mattie was preceded in death by paternal grandparents (Robert and Hallie Oliver), her maternal grandparents (Bozie and Estella Dalbert), her parents, two brothers (Floyd Norman, Clovis Oliver and Aaron Oliver) and a nephew (Floyd Norman, Jr.).
Survivors include her husband, Willie Ellis; four daughters, Angela Parker, Taloria Parker, Cassandra Phipps and Yvonne Ellis; one son, Willie Ellis, Jr. (and wife, Brandi); two sisters, Marilyn Oliver and Mardella Marsh (and husband, Wayne); 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 13, 2019