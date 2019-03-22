|
|
Mattie Ruth Wilson
Eastland - Mattie Ruth Dupree Wilson passed from this life to the next on March 20, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born on the farm near Meadow, Texas in Terry County on April 7, 1938 to Emmie Francis Pendergrass Dupree and Homer Ray Dupree. She grew up in Ft. Worth, Texas where she met Dub (W.C.) Wilson at Birdville Church of Christ. They married on September 15, 1955. Mattie graduated from Birdville High School in 1956. They were married for over 63 wonderful years. Dub and Mattie moved to Missouri while Dub served in the Army. They moved back to west Texas in 1960, where they lived in Midland and Crane, then in Houston, and later Abilene. Mattie was a dedicated Christian, a student of God's word, and a member of the Church of Christ, since the age of 10. Mattie was a servant of God and lived a life of service as Registered Nurse, Bible class teacher, seamstress, homemaker, cook, wife, mother, and grandmother.
Mattie received her associate degree in Nursing from Odessa College in 1974. As a registered nurse, Mattie worked as a surgical nurse, Charge nurse at Crane Memorial Hospital, and as the school nurse for Crane ISD. Mattie also worked at Midland Memorial Hospital, at Houston Northwest Hospital, Charter Psychiatric Hospital in Kingwood, Texas, and Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas. She worked in all areas of health care, like emergency rooms, delivery rooms, adolescent psych units, Alzheimer units, and medical employee education.
Mattie loved to help and serve others. She was always busy with some form of service. Mattie was a problem solver with a take charge personality, which served her well as a nurse. She loved to cook, and feed people from potluck meals to families in need or neighbors who were sick. For twelve years Mattie served as the camp nurse at the Pecos River Encampment near Sheffield, Texas. She not only taught children's Bible classes, but also worked in the Hillcrest Children's Department as the memory verse grandmother, who listened to the children recite their memory verses. She helped with vacation Bible school, bible bowl, helped with the ESL classes, and the Hillcrest International Students' group with meals and Bible Study.
Mattie loved to do crafts, paint, and sew. For years she would sew clothes for herself and Leslie. Mattie enjoyed reading to learn. She had purpose in everything she did. She loved to travel with Dub and learn about new places. Together they went on trips to Adult Bible Retreats at York College in York, Nebraska, Red River Family Encampment in New Mexico, and Yellowstone Bible Camp in Wyoming. Together they traveled to Mexico, Europe, Hawaii, Canada, New England, and many other places in the United States.
Mattie loved her grandchildren and loved to spoil then often. During the grandkids' summer break, she would treat the grandkids to a week of fun and festivities called "Camp GrandMolly." She loved to attend the kids' school activities such as ball games, One Act Plays, band contest, and college social club performances.
Mattie is survived by her husband, Wilburn C. Wilson, Jr. of Eastland. One son, David Wilson and wife, Vicky of Alpine, Texas. One daughter, Leslie Lawrence and husband, Keith of Cross Plains, Texas. Three grandchildren, Tyler Wilson of Alpine, Kayla Lawrence Easlon and husband, David of Fort Stockton, and Riley Lawrence and wife, Jessica of Lubbock.
The family request any memorial donations be made to the or Hospice of the Big Country.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Hillcrest Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time. Burial will be at 3:00 P.M. in the Cross Plains Cemetery in Cross Plains, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 22, 2019