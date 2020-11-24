Maudie Blackburn Landers
Abilene - Maudie LaVern Blackburn Landers, 98, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas.
LaVern was born on July 12, 1922, in Elmdale, Texas, to the late Walter and Maudie (Antilley) Blackburn. She graduated from Abilene High School and later attended Hardin Simmons University. LaVern and Eldon Ray Landers, Sr. were married on February 8, 1942, and were married for 58 years before he preceded her in death on July 10, 2000.
For over 30 years, LaVern worked in the Nutrition Department for Abilene Public Schools, retiring as a food service supervisor over several schools. She served as an adult 4H leader for many years as well. She proudly served by holding elections as a poll worker and then as an election judge from 1943 to 2004. LaVern was the type of woman who could do anything she put her mind to. She was a life-long member of the Elmdale Baptist Church and a resident of Abilene most of her life.
In addition to her parents and husband, LaVern was preceded in death by her son, Larry Mike Landers, her daughter, Janet Sue Landers, granddaughters, Helen Pumphrey and Katie Landers, brother, Walter Blackburn, Jr. and sister, Martha Drummond.
LaVern is survived by two sons: Eldon Ray Landers, Jr, LTC USA Ret and wife Donna of Denton, Texas, and James Ralph Landers, 1SG USA Ret and wife Debra of Abilene; four grandchildren: Patricia Stoop, Michelle Taylor and husband Chad, Michael Landers and wife Cne', and Ashleigh Sutton and husband Joe; and nine great-grandchildren: Jonathan Stoop, Robyn Stoop, Tara O'Keefe, Chase Taylor, Emily Taylor, Michaela Landers, Lainey Landers, Sydney Sutton and Ian Sutton.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Elmdale Baptist Church, which LaVern's grandparents helped to start over 115 years ago.
The family of LaVern Landers wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the care team at Bethesda Gardens in Frisco, where she lived for the last 4 years, and also to Carol Ray, who remained a daughter and special friend all these years and assisted in her care as well.
