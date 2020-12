Or Copy this URL to Share

Mavalyn Goza



Anson - MAVALYN ANN GOZA, 81, died Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Bethel Assembly in Anson. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.









