Maxie Reyes Barrera



Arlington - Maxie Reyes Barrera, 76, of Arlington, TX, formerly of Sweetwater, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her residence. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sweetwater directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A Rosary will be said Tuesday evening at 7 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Maxie was born to Francisco and Maria (Perez) Reyes September 3, 1942 in Sweetwater, TX. She was a graduate of Sweetwater High School. Maxie graduated McMurry University with a Bachelors in Education. She married Robert Barrera January 1, 1966 in Sweetwater. She was a life long resident of Sweetwater until moving to Arlington, TX 18 years ago. Maxie taught School for 30 years before retiring. She also owned Maxie's Ladies Dress Shop before in Sweetwater several years. She was now a member of Saint Matthew's Catholic Church in Arlington. She is survived by her husband Robert Barrera of Arlington, a daughter: Debbie Barrera Ruiz & husband Rudy of Arlington, a son Marty Barrera & wife Melinda of Ruidoso, NM, two brothers; Frank Reyes of Duncanville, TX and Robert Reyes of Sweetwater, TX, two sisters: Nelda Olvera & husband Felix of Sweetwater, TX and Ruth Torres of Sweetwater, TX, three grandchildren; Christopher Barrera, Jacob Barrera, and Jennifer Barrera all of Snyder, TX. and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Maria Reyes, two sisters; Angelica Montez and Nellie Gomez. Pallbearers will be Eddie Gomez, Drake Gomez, Robert Reyes, Steve Badillo, Benny Adamez, Tim Reyes. Honorary Pallbearer will be Richard Torres. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary