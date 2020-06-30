Melba Ann Ellinger



Abilene - Melba Ann Ellinger, was born in rural Taylor County to John Henry and Dana (Young) Ellinger. She passed away June 29, 2020 in Abilene, at the age of 85. Graveside service will be 10:00am Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Buffalo Gap Cemetery, Buffalo Gap, Texas. Services are under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Shane Boyd. Sisters; Peggy "Sis" Sides and Bonnie White. Brothers; Dr. Ted Ellinger and Mickey Ellinger.



Melba is survived by daughters; Connie Boyd and Tonya Bridges. A sister, Johnnie Williams. Also, by ten grandchildren and ten great grand-children, and several nieces and nephews.









