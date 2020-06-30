Melba Ann Ellinger
Melba Ann Ellinger

Abilene - Melba Ann Ellinger, was born in rural Taylor County to John Henry and Dana (Young) Ellinger. She passed away June 29, 2020 in Abilene, at the age of 85. Graveside service will be 10:00am Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Buffalo Gap Cemetery, Buffalo Gap, Texas. Services are under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Shane Boyd. Sisters; Peggy "Sis" Sides and Bonnie White. Brothers; Dr. Ted Ellinger and Mickey Ellinger.

Melba is survived by daughters; Connie Boyd and Tonya Bridges. A sister, Johnnie Williams. Also, by ten grandchildren and ten great grand-children, and several nieces and nephews.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
