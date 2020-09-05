Melba D. Shedd
Abilene - Melba D. Shedd, 96 of Abilene, passed into the arms of Jesus on September 3, 2020 at Mesa Springs Healthcare Center in Abilene.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Westgate Church of Christ, 402 S. Pioneer, under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. with Rodney Ashlock officiating.
Melba was born November 1, 1923 on a farm near Shep, Texas to Irvie Talley and Vida Jackson Talley. Melba attended Shep School and graduated from Blackwell High School. She attended Draughn's Business College in Abilene and then worked for J. M. Radford Grocery Co., Camp Barkley and West Texas Utilities Company.
Melba married Glyndol H. Shedd on July 22, 1955 and they began their life and family together. After her children started school, Melba began a long career as a school secretary serving at Fair Park Elementary and Crockett Elementary schools. After her retirement from the school system, she continued to work as a substitute for several years.
Melba and Glyndol were an inseparable pair until he preceded her in death on May 19, 1992. Her strong faith, will and independent spirit carried her through that difficult time. Melba skillfully and independently managed her affairs for more than thirty years after Glyndol's death. She continued to care for her family and cooked Sunday lunch for her family until she was in her early nineties. Anytime you were at her house there was or soon would be a meal on the table.
Melba was the most loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Upon the arrival of her first grandchild, she became known as "Mamo", and was rarely referred to by another name by anyone from that point. She was always available to babysit on demand, pick up grandchildren from school or keep them while they were sick. Being a sick child under Mamo's care included unlimited ice chips and homemade milkshakes. Sleepovers, backyard and creek adventures at Mamo's are cherished memories of her grandchildren, who still reminisce about how much fun they had and how they knew when they had crossed Mamo's line.
Melba was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and a charter member of Westgate Church of Christ, which she dearly loved. After physical limitations left her unable to attend, she longed for the day she could "get back to church". Her seat in her pew is still known today.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Laurie Corbin and husband, Jim; son Glen Shedd and wife, Marelyn; grandchildren Clint Corbin and wife, Che; Suzanne Shedd, Kyle Corbin and wife, Melissa; Callie Shedd and Cody Corbin, and her precious great-granddaughters Cambry and Colby Corbin. Melba is also survived by many cousins and special friends.
The family would like to thank Mesa Springs Healthcare Center, Lyndale Abilene and their staffs for the love and care they provided Melba. Special thanks go to Vivian Ramos for her special love and care, Dr. Charles Fuller for all of his kindness and care, as well as Dorothy Hysel and Carlotta Bowden for the many nights they stayed with and cared for Melba.
For those inclined, Memorials are requested to be directed to the Christian Service Center of Abilene, where Melba volunteered many hours or to the Westgate Church of Christ in Abilene.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com