|
|
Melba Fern Hutchins, formerly of Cross Plains, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Clyde Nursing Care Center in Clyde, Texas at the age of 91. She was born August 12, 1927 in Callahan County to Steward and Bertha Reid Bentley.
Fern was married to C.G. (Tuff) Hutchins on June 23, 1944 in Atwell, Texas. They had over fifty years together until he passed away on June 14, 1997. Fern lived her life as a woman dedicated to God and her family. For most of her life she was a homemaker, and her job was keeping her home and raising a family of 6 children. It was not long after her children were grown and out of the home that she worked in the Cross Plains School cafeteria, a job she loved. She had been a long-time member to the First Baptist Church in Cross Plains.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, James and Joseph Bentley and one sister, Nell Madron.
Fern is survived by her six children, two daughters, Bertha Lee Calderon and husband, James of San Antonio; Laure Ethel Williams and husband, David of Weatherford; four sons, Carl Jay Hutchins and wife, Beverly of Brady; Alvie Herbert Hutchins of Abilene; Charles Bentley Hutchins and wife, Claudia of Cross Plains; Ronnie Lance Hutchins and wife, Ruth of Abilene; thirteen grandchildren, Jaime Calderon, Miguel Calderon both of San Antonio; Kelly Hutchins-Denham of Odessa; Kevin Hutchins of Fulshear; Darren Williams of Cypress; Shona Bea Williams of Weatherford; max Duncan of Mesquite; Nicole Augustyniak of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Vanessa Dean of Nixon; Nathan Hutchins of Abilene; Katharine Morris of Abilene; Clint Hutchins of Abilene; Kyle Hutchins, serving in the military in Alaska; twenty-six great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Hamp Brown of Abilene; brother, Armo Bentley of Cleburne.
Service for Melba Fern Bentley-Hutchins will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, June 3 at Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Cross Plains, Texas with Ronnie White officiating. Burial will be immediately following the ceremony at the Atwell Cemetery in Atwell, Texas. Her pallbearers will be her grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters.
Memorials may be made to ASPCA, Cross Plains Library, Atwell Cemetery Association or .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 2, 2019