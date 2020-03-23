|
Melba Ruth Reed-Carter
Eastland - Melba Ruth Reed-Carter, 89, passed from this life to the next surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private family service will be held, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home of Eastland.
Melba Ruth Reed was born on March 18, 1931 in Long Branch, Eastland County, Texas to Henry E. Reed and Della Morgan Reed. She graduated from McMurry University with a bachelor's of science degree in education. Melba married S.E. Carter on June 27, 1948 in Long Branch. She was a special education teacher for the Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD until her retirement in 1989, at which point she and S.E. made their home in Eastland.
Melba was active in her community, being instrumental in the establishment of the Centennial Memorial Library where she also was a volunteer, as well as giving of her time at the Eastland County Museum. She was a member of the Woman's Club, Thursday Club, Retired Teachers Association, and the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, S.E. Carter; sons, Stephen Carter, Joe K. Carter and wife, Bobbie, and Tim H. Carter; daughter, Minta Jean Carter-McCoy and husband, Jim; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Henry Durwood Reed; and sisters, Sarah Frances Reed and Geneva Gertrude Reed.
For those wishing to make a memorial donation to honor Melba's life, the family suggests the Long Branch Cemetery Association.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020