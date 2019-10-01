Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home Family Center
1955 - 2019
Melinda Elmore Obituary
Melinda Elmore

Abilene - Melinda Sue Elmore, 64, of Abilene passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 in Abilene.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Family Center. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.

Melinda was born on March 17, 1955 in Wichita Falls, TX., to the late C.W. Elmore Jr. and Mattie Bess McMahon. She was a longtime resident of Abilene and was a Baptist. Melinda will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 1, 2019
