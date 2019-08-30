Services
1943 - 2019
Hawley - Melinda Jean Madden of Hawley passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home. At Melinda's request, there will be no service. Cremation services entrusted to North's Funeral Home.

Melinda was born September 1, 1943 in Okmulgee, OK to Bessie and John Christopher Womble. Melinda graduated from Okmulgee High School in 1961. She received her Bachelor's Degree in English at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas; She then went on to pursue her Master's degree in English, also at Hardin Simmons University. Melinda was an English teacher at Eula High School for 20 years before retiring in 2004. She loved reading, watching movies and playing Farmville on Facebook.

Melinda was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Dr. J. Paul Madden, Jr., 6 sisters and one brother.

Left to cherish her memories are: daughter, Melody Johnson (Kenneth) of Lexington, Texas; son, James Paul Madden III; son, Jason Madden (Richel) of Norman, OK, 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 30, 2019
