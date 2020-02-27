|
|
Mellisse Ewing
Abilene - Mellisse Ewing, age 91, passed away on February 22, 2020.
Mellisse was born in Plant City, FL to Robert Miller and Emma Salmon. Mellisse married George Ewing on March 1, 1946, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida complete with an arch of orange blossoms. Later that year they took the train to Texas and arrived eventually in Abilene for the birth of their first child. Other children would arrive over the next years while they move from church to church/school and finally back to Abilene and ACC in 1955. In Abilene, she conducted the affairs of her family in support of her husband and directed the education of her children at Abilene Christian School. With large and small sacrifices she made sure her children had the instruction needed in instrumental and vocal music. Encouragement to excellence in all things was a large part of her mission. She shared her skills and empathy with so many children for more than forty years in Children's Ministry at UCC teaching them singing and the love of Jesus. Until the end of life, she could never pass a child without engaging them.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, parents Robert and Emma Miller, brother, John, sisters Thelma, Mary, Blanche and Ruth. She is survived by the children she raised, Tom, Kathryn, Virginia, Patricia, Hope and Jason, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 28th from 5-7 pm in the Family Room at University Church of Christ. A service will be held Saturday at 11:00 am in the Chapel at University Church of Christ with Dr. Gary McCaleb officiating. A graveside service will follow at Elliott Hamil Garden of Memories under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St.
In memory of Mellisse Ewing - the family requests that donations be made to support the Mellisse and George Ewing Endowed Music Scholarship at Abilene Christian University. Please make gifts payable to Abilene Christian University and directed to Gift Records, ACU Box 29132, Abilene, TX 79699 or online at acu.edu/giveonline. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020