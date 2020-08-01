Melva Jean Andress Everett
Haskell - Melva Jean Andress Everett, 84, of Haskell went home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 9:30am at Rockdale Cemetery. The service and burial will be under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. There will be no public viewing or visitation, however online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com
. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Dorcas Sunday School Class and the Business Men's Class of First Baptist Church.
Melva was born October 14, 1935 to Oscar Herley Andress and Willie Lackey Andress. Shortly after Melva's birth, her father passed away. She and her two siblings were raised by a strong, hardworking mother who always put her children first, a trait Melva later practiced with her daughters. After graduating from Haskell High School, she married the love of her life, Felton Everett, on August 1, 1954 and moved away from Haskell. Melva worked in the banking industry until they started their family of four girls. She spent the following 16 years as a devoted wife and mother. Upon returning home to Haskell in 1972, Melva worked at the county tax office. At the age of 40, she began her 27-year career at Haskell National Bank, where she worked her way up from Bookkeeper and File Clerk to Head Bookkeeper to Vice President and Auditor before her retirement in 2001. She played a large role in the transition to computerized banking. Melva was always active and faithful to her church, teaching Sunday School, GAs, Vacation Bible School and serving on various committees.
Melva's proudest accomplishment is her family. She was very involved with the activities of her four daughters and later her grandchildren, who affectionately call her "Ma". She has served as a role model to each of them through her Christian example and devotion to the Lord.
Melva was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Felton, her grandson, Lisle Raughton, her brother, Rev. Kenneth Andress, and brothers-in-law, Rev. Raymond Elmore and Roy T. "Buck" Everett.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Pat and Steven Grand of Haskell, Nancy and Tim Raiter of Arlington, Sherrie and Jim Raughton of Haskell, and Cindy and James Castleberry of Paradise. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Leslie and husband James Jeanes of Friendswood, Tyler and wife Lauren Raughton of Dallas, Stephanie and husband Tyler Nauert of Stamford, Taylor and wife Sarah Castleberry of Ft. Worth, and Cole and wife Christa Castleberry of Corpus Christi. She is also survived by six great grandchildren, Maddox Jeanes, Brynlee Nauert, Kylie Jeanes, Ella Raughton, Dawson Nauert, and Luke Raughton. She has one surviving sister, Olien Elmore of O'Brien, sisters-in-law, Betty Andress of San Angelo and Carolyn Everett of Haskell, one aunt, Frieda Fly, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.