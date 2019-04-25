|
|
Melvie Harlene Farmer
Clyde - Melvie Harlene Farmer 82, of Clyde, died Monday, April 22, 2019 in Guilford, Indiana at her daughter's home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27. 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Clyde with Clark Bosher officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will from on Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Harlene was born June 23, 1936 in Big Spring to Harley and Annie "Florence" (Deel) McGaugh. She graduated from Clyde High School. After graduating from high school, she married Edd R. Farmer June 9, 1953 in Abilene. At that time, she became a high school coaches wife and homemaker moving many times following her husband. They moved to Clyde in 1979 and she was a member of the Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son Eddie Farmer and wife Toni of Weatherford; two daughters, Vivian Ibold and husband Mike of Guilford, Indiana and Julie Kraatz and husband Kevin of San Marcos; three sisters, Geneva Ballard of Clyde, Sue Hilburn of Abilene and Dee Guthrie of Clyde; six grandchildren, Bryce Farmer, David Farmer, Toby Farmer, Russ Ibold, Ryan Ibold and Brittany Estrada; 16 great grandchildren, Eli, Emerson, Dawson, Corbin, Ayla Beth, Emory, Adlai, Kennedy, Hank Farmer, Jackson, Carson, Ali, Evan, Easton, Lainey Ibold and Ava Estrada.
Harlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edd and her sister Loveda Rosinbaum.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 25, 2019