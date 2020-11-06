Melvin Ray Hill
Haskell - Melvin Hill, 92, a longtime resident of Haskell, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church, Haskell with Dr. Brian Hill officiating. Burial will follow services at Willow Cemetery, Haskell under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the funeral home, 304 N 2nd St., Haskell, TX.
Melvin was born June 17, 1928 in Chatfield, Texas to Ethel Lorene (Barnes) and Wilburn Bryant Jennings "W.B." Hill. Melvin married LaVerne (Coplen) on May 7, 1955 in Waxahachie, TX. He was a charter member of the Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church, Haskell. Melvin loved giving to anyone in need throughout his entire life. Farming was his passion; he enjoyed growing vegetables and would pass them out to anyone he could.
He is survived by his wife, LaVerne Hill of Eula; 3 sons, David Ray Hill and wife Linda of Midland, Andy Hill and wife Lori of Gardendale, TX, Chris Hill of Abilene; 3 daughters, Brenda Edins of North Richland Hills, Vicky Scott and husband Matthew of Frisco, Donna Searcey and husband Kerald of Gould, OK; 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and one on the way; 3 brothers, Robert L. Hill of Odessa, Wilburn Hill, Jr. of Abilene, Joe Hill of Potosi; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, W.B. Hill; mother, Ethel Hill; two brothers, Howard Hill, Danny Hill; and sister, Betty Cook.
Memorials may be given in Melvin's name to the Disabled American Veterans: PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
