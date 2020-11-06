1/1
Melvin Ray Hill
1928 - 2020
Melvin Ray Hill

Haskell - Melvin Hill, 92, a longtime resident of Haskell, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church, Haskell with Dr. Brian Hill officiating. Burial will follow services at Willow Cemetery, Haskell under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the funeral home, 304 N 2nd St., Haskell, TX.

Melvin was born June 17, 1928 in Chatfield, Texas to Ethel Lorene (Barnes) and Wilburn Bryant Jennings "W.B." Hill. Melvin married LaVerne (Coplen) on May 7, 1955 in Waxahachie, TX. He was a charter member of the Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church, Haskell. Melvin loved giving to anyone in need throughout his entire life. Farming was his passion; he enjoyed growing vegetables and would pass them out to anyone he could.

He is survived by his wife, LaVerne Hill of Eula; 3 sons, David Ray Hill and wife Linda of Midland, Andy Hill and wife Lori of Gardendale, TX, Chris Hill of Abilene; 3 daughters, Brenda Edins of North Richland Hills, Vicky Scott and husband Matthew of Frisco, Donna Searcey and husband Kerald of Gould, OK; 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and one on the way; 3 brothers, Robert L. Hill of Odessa, Wilburn Hill, Jr. of Abilene, Joe Hill of Potosi; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, W.B. Hill; mother, Ethel Hill; two brothers, Howard Hill, Danny Hill; and sister, Betty Cook.

Memorials may be given in Melvin's name to the Disabled American Veterans: PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church
NOV
7
Burial
Willow Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We all think so much of your family. Prayers going up for all the family.
Betty McDermett
Friend
November 6, 2020
Ours thoughts and prayers are with you all. So sorry for your lose.
Deborah, Douglas and Shelby
Deborah Dingman
November 6, 2020
Brenda and all the family, about a million years ago I was a frequent guest in your home, so I know personally why you all adored this man. I'm so sorry for your loss. May God bless you every one.
Corky Scheets Murdoch
Friend
November 6, 2020
To Aunt Laverne and the kids, my heart hurts for you all. I know he is singing and dancing with the angels, with a new body and no longer in pain. I know you all rejoice in knowing that you will see him again. May God give you strength and comfort in the days to come. Love to you all, Carion
Carion Taylor
Family
November 5, 2020
He was always the nicest hard working man. Road the school bus with all the kids. So very sorry for you loss.
Yovnne Howard Roysdon
Neighbor
