Merletta Joyce Comeaux
Abilene - Merletta Joyce Comeaux, 82, of Abilene, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her family on December 26, 2019.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
The service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with her nephew, Oran Rake, officiating. Burial will be at Drummond Cemetery immediately following the service.
Joyce was the daughter of Joe and Ocie Lindly. She was born in a small farmhouse just outside of Tuscola, Texas, and was one of seven daughters. She attended school, worked, and was a life-long resident of Abilene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Comeaux, and four sisters: Artie Watson, Jewel Howard, Opal Howard, and Oneta Rake Lee.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Sharon Weeks and husband Roger, of Baird; her son, Alan Miller, of Elm Valley; 5 grandchildren: Tracy Bailey, of Abilene; Lacy Walker and husband Robb, of Tuscola; John Miller, of Nashville, Tennessee; Amy Loftin and husband Heath, of Rankin; and Nathan Miller, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 9 great-grandchildren that were each treasured by her; 1 great-great grandchild; two sisters: Nancy Smith and Nelda Lindly, both of Abilene; and several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was known as Nanny to her entire family. She was involved in every aspect of her kids', grandkids', and great-grandkids' lives, including every school event, recital, or sporting event. She loved to listen to gospel and country music and took great joy in painting and gardening. Nanny was also a great cook and enjoyed having family around her as much as possible.
Nanny loved with her whole heart and always saw the best in everyone around her. She was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church for many years and was a faithful steward to the church. She was a genuine example of faith in Jesus Christ and living a lifetime of love.
Nanny will be missed in the hearts of her family forever.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center Hospice of the Big Country for the compassionate care they provided.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019